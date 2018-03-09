Mauricio Pochettino Confident Tottenham Will Take Next Step Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that his side will be in a position to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League in the coming years.



The Lilywhites have shown consistency over the last few years, but have failed to win any major trophies. The Lilywhites pushed Chelsea in the run up to the league title last season, but fell short by seven points in the end.











This season, the Lilywhites were impressive in the group stage of the Champions League, finishing as the top team from their group, ahead of last season's winners Real Madrid.



However, their European campaign did not last long into the knockout stage after a Round of 16 loss against Juventus.





But Tottenham's Argentine manager insists that the future looks bright for his team and with the new stadium to be in place soon the club will be competing at the final level.

"It’s an exciting project but we cannot get ahead of ourselves on one side or another. The balance is so important. The club will be in a very good position in the next few years to start to compete in the last level", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"Last season we complained a lot about not being able to compete in the Champions League, but this year we showed in the group stage against Dortmund, Real Madrid and then Juventus that the club is ready to compete.



"With the new facilities, the new stadium, the club will be stronger.



"The basis is there. Now it’s to keep going and try to be clever and work hard. Then it’s a balance."

