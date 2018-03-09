Neil Warnock Indicates Leeds Owner Should Stop Moaning About Wolves’ Jorge Mendes Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has indicated that Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani should stop moaning about Wolves’ close links with super agent Jorge Mendes.



The EFL are looking into Radrizzani’s complaints about the Championship leaders’ close ties with Mendes and how it has handed them an unfair advantage in signing quality players over other teams in the second tier of English football.











There have been murmurs of discontent amongst the EFL clubs about the way an influential agent such as Mendes has placed a number of his clients at the club.



However Warnock, who is at Cardiff, sees nothing wrong in Wolves having the ability to sign top players and believes any club would love to have the kind of contacts they have due to Mendes.





He indicated critics should stop moaning about Wolves and their ties to the Portuguese super agent, an advantage he feels they have done well to utilise and believes the club’s supporters deserve all the joy they are getting after years of hurt.

Warnock said in a press conference: “All this talk of advantages – let them sign who they want. It doesn’t bother me if they sign Neymar.



“I think it’s great, I wish we had all contacts like they have. Let’s not start bitching about them. Good luck to them because they’ve been in the doldrums for so long.



“When they’ve been down for so long, let the fans enjoy it. Why moan about it? If I could get some of those players he’s got I’d have them.”



He added: “Mendes has got worldwide players, it was the same when I was at QPR in the Premier League – there were names coming at me from his players. They are using it and why not? That’s football.



“If you can get an advantage, good luck to you, as long as it’s not illegal. I don’t see anything illegal in an agent helping a club.”

