PHOTO: He Deserves It – Rangers Star Keen For Former Manager To Earn Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Josh Windass insists that Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman deserves to lead the team to promotion from League Two.



Coleman was handed the League Two Manager of the Month award for February on Friday, with the Stanley boss having guided his team to an astonishing 16 out of a possible 18 points, to push the club into second spot in the League Two standings.











Windass' former club are now breathing down the neck of League Two leaders Luton Town, sitting just one point off the Hatters.



And the Rangers midfielder took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself and Coleman and write: "Congrats on Manager of the Month Accrington Stanley, amazing job done so far, hopefully cap it off with the promotion he deserves."



Congrats on #ManagerOfTheMonth @ASFCofficial , amazing job done so far , hopefully cap it off with the promotion he deserves ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LcjxocWrLM — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) March 9, 2018



Coleman can push Stanley a step closer to League One on Saturday when his men lock horns with Luton at Kenilworth Road.