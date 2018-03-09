Proved What I Can Do – Reading Star Reflects On Scoring Against Leeds

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading star Mo Barrow has revealed that the goal he scored against his former side Leeds United in October was important as it helped him prove that he could deliver from an opportunity.



The 25-year-old was signed by the Whites from Swansea City in January 2017 on a loan deal with a view to making the move permanent at the end of the season.











Barrow though failed to break into Garry Monk's playing eleven consistently over the course of his stay and eventually returned to the Liberty Stadium after the Championship side opted against making the move permanent.



The winger went on to join Reading that summer and was on the scoresheet when the two sides met in October this season.





And now as the Royals prepare to host Paul Heckingbottom's team at the Madejski Stadium, the former Leeds star insists that he has only good things to say about the Whites, though his focus for now is on Reading and doing well.

"Leeds is a good club. All the boys in the team took good care of me when I was there – that's the players, the staff and the fans", Barrow told his club's official website.



"I was unlucky not to get the chance to prove myself and the game time that I needed to show what I could do.



"My focus at Reading now is about staying focused and keep fighting for the team to get as many points as possible.



"There are a lot of ups and downs in football and so the goal at Leeds meant a lot to me as it showed them that I am a good player that can deliver from an opportunity."

