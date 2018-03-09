Serie A Giants Trying To Lock Down Liverpool Target On New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are working towards tying down Liverpool midfield target Jorginho on a new long term contract ahead of the summer.



The Serie A leaders have managed to tie down a number of their key players to new long term deals in recent months, but one has remained out of bounds for the moment.











Jorginho’s future at Napoli has been under the scanner ahead of the transfer window and there is talk that his representatives have been courting interest from big clubs.



Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in him and his agents have reportedly met Manchester United over a potential move to Old Trafford for the midfielder.





But it is Liverpool who have seemed keenest on Jorginho as they look to replace Emre Can.

Napoli are aware Jorginho is a hot property in the market and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are trying to secure their asset ahead of the summer.



It has been claimed Napoli are working behind the scenes to offer Jorginho a new contract ahead of the transfer window and look to tie him down on fresh terms.



The 26-year-old has more than two years to left to run on his deal but the Serie A giants are keen to see him sign a new contract and end the speculation over his future.



Napoli are afraid that should he continue on his current terms, Jorginho could be snared away from the San Paolo in the summer.

