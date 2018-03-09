We Can Cause You Problems, Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Warns Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists that his team are capable of causing Celtic problems when they attack and will look to continue their recent form when the two meet on Sunday at Ibrox.



The two sides are scheduled to take on each other in what will be their third meeting of the season at the weekend.











While the Gers are still winless against their Old Firm rivals this season and have lost their last four matches at Ibrox against the Hoops, Murty and his team feel confident about turning the tide this time around.



What will give the Rangers manager confidence is the fact that his team are on a six-match winning run and have in the process narrowed the gap between themselves and the league leaders.





The 43-year-old manager insists that his team will have full respect for their opponents, but will deploy their own attacking style of play without holding any fear.

"Whilst we respect Celtic and what they do we have to maximise our attacking threat. We want to enhance that and see if we are where we want to be", the manager said at a press conference.



"In the form we’re in at the moment we are capable of causing anybody problems.



"We have to be ready for whatever they bring.



"They are capable of playing a number of different formations."

