Why Not Do This Against Celtic – Former Rangers Star Gives Graeme Murty Formation Advice

Derek Johnstone has urged Rangers manager Graeme Murty to be brave against Celtic on Sunday and play three at the back.



Rangers have been in fine form in recent weeks, with the Gers recording their sixth consecutive win in all competitions, following their 4-1 rout of Falkirk in a Scottish Cup quarter-final game last weekend.











Rangers will head into the Old Firm game at Ibrox as a confident unit, knowing that a win would establish themselves as title hopefuls.



And Johnstone feels Murty should be brave in selecting his formation as he called on the 43-year-old to play three centre-backs against Celtic, with James Tavernier and Declan John operating as wing-backs.





The Rangers legend went on add that he feels the Gers faithful would love to see their team having a go at their arch-rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

“I don’t know how Graeme’s thinking, I hope he’s brave, I hope he goes for it”, Johnstone said in a video on the Herald Scotland.



“Everyone is saying Rangers should sit back because the Celtic midfielders and forwards are quick so don’t lose an early goal.



“I think Rangers are at home, they are confident and they are playing against Celtic.



"Why not play with the three at the back – the centre-backs [Russell] Martin, [Bruno] Alves and [David] Bates.



“Play the three at the back and play Tavernier on the right and John on the left.



“When we attack, they get forward but when Celtic come at you, you get back and there’s five at the back.



“I’m just thinking if he will be brave enough to do that and the Rangers fans would love that because they want to see them attacking Celtic.”



Rangers have been scoring for fun in recent games, with the Light Blues finding the back of the net 23 times in their last six matches.

