You Can Break Into Colombia Squad, Graeme Murty Tells Alfredo Morelos After New Rangers Contract

Graeme Murty has told Alfredo Morelos that he can break into the Colombia squad while at Rangers, after the hitman signed a new contract at Ibrox.



Morelos was not even a year into his initial contract at Rangers after joining the club last summer from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.











But he has been rewarded for his good form for the Gers and has penned a fresh deal running until the summer of 2021.



Morelos is keen to push for inclusion in the Colombia squad and Murty has no doubt he can do that at Rangers, while pushing the Gers to silverware in the process.





" We are delighted that Alfredo has committed his future to the club today", Murty told the club's official site.