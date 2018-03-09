You Can Break Into Colombia Squad, Graeme Murty Tells Alfredo Morelos After New Rangers Contract

Graeme Murty has told Alfredo Morelos that he can break into the Colombia squad while at Rangers, after the hitman signed a new contract at Ibrox.
Morelos was not even a year into his initial contract at Rangers after joining the club last summer from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.
But he has been rewarded for his good form for the Gers and has penned a fresh deal running until the summer of 2021.
Morelos is keen to push for inclusion in the Colombia squad and Murty has no doubt he can do that at Rangers, while pushing the Gers to silverware in the process.
"We are delighted that Alfredo has committed his future to the club today", Murty told the club's official site.
"He is a very talented player and one that we know we can work with to make even better.
"He has a massive opportunity at this club and we feel that he can continue to improve and even realise his international ambitions here at Rangers and help the club to challenge for silverware."
Morelos had interest from the Chinese Super League earlier this year, but Rangers rejected multiple bids put in by Beijing Renhe.
The Colombian has scored 17 goals in just 28 games for Rangers so far this season, making an instant impact.
He will hope to have his scoring boots on when Celtic visit Ibrox this Sunday.