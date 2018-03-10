Beat Reading And We Could Win Next Four – Leeds Legend Won’t Rule Out Late Playoff Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has stressed that Leeds United could rekindle their top six hopes if they can put together a run of results in the next few games.



Leeds top six hopes have gradually fizzled out for the last few months as they continue to struggle to win games and the side are now nine points adrift of the playoff places.











With just one win under their belt since Boxing Day, the Whites have struggled to hold on to their early season momentum and their promotion hopes are more or less over for one more campaign.



However, Gray has not yet the thrown the towel in despite the seemingly impossible task with ten games left to play as he believes Leeds have a perfectly set of winnable games coming up.





With the Whites playing team such as Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Sunderland, who are in the middle of a relegation battle, in the next few weeks, he believes they could still put together a run of results and have a glimmer of hope.

Gray told LUTV: “When you look at that [the fixtures list] every team has something to play for and a lot of those are in bottom half of the table and are fighting for relegation.



“Even Sheffield Wednesday, when you look at them and then you have got Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland – they’ll be scrapping.”



He added: “There is one tricky fixture that’s Fulham away and so that’s why if we beat Reading, we are perfectly capable of winning three in the next four games and that puts you in a position where you can still challenge teams at the top.



“If you win three or four in the next five games, it gives ourselves a little bit of a glimmer again.”

