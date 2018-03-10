Chelsea Winger On AC Milan’s Summer Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Willian has emerged as a potential target for AC Milan as the Serie A giants look to sign a winger in the summer transfer window.



The Rossoneri were the big spenders in Italy last summer, but they are yet to get the desired results this season and are struggling to qualify for European football at the moment.











However, AC Milan are already plotting another big summer transfer window and signing a winger is believed to be one of the priorities for the club in the next few months.



It has been claimed former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is on their radar, but Lyon’s steep asking price has forced the Rossoneri to look elsewhere.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Willian is a player AC Milan are keeping tabs on with a view to potentially making a move for him at the end of the season.

The Chelsea winger remains a key player at Stamford Bridge, but with a potential managerial change on the cards, it is unclear what role he will have next season.



Turning 30 this August, Willian still has more than two years left on his contract and AC Milan believe they could manage to prize him out in the summer.



Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, a Chelsea target, is also believed to be one of the players the Rossoneri are following at the moment.

