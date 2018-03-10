XRegister
06 October 2016

10/03/2018 - 11:05 GMT

He’s Still Got Four Years – Roma Deal-Maker On Speculation Around Liverpool Target Alisson

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has claimed that the club have not said anything about including a release clause in Liverpool target Alisson’s contract.

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s future at Roma has been under the scanner over the last few months, with suggestions that big clubs are looking to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.




Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified Alisson as the club’s number one goalkeeping target at the end of the season and he is also said to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist of potential new custodians.

Roma have been keen to offer him terms on a new contract in order to keep their number one goalkeeper at the club and were reportedly eyeing inserting a release clause in the fresh contract.
 


However, Monchi denied the suggestion and stressed that Roma have not had any talks with Alisson or his representatives over including any release clause yet.  

The Roma sporting director is happy to have a goalkeeper of his quality in the team and is hopeful that the Brazilian will continue to wear the Giallorossi colours for some years to come.

“The fans must be happy to have a goalkeeper of his level at the club”, Monchi told Premium Sport.

“We are happy with him and we hope he can stay here for many years to come.”

He added: “He still has four years left on his contract. There is no clause and we have not talked about anything.

“We have to stay focused on the end of the season.”
 