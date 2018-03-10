XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2018 - 11:31 GMT

Jordan Henderson On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's meeting with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds are looking to overhaul the Red Devils in second spot in the Premier League table but, two points behind Jose Mourinho's men in the standings, only a win today will do the trick.




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp selects Loris Karius in goal, while in defence he goes with a central pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren. Full-backs are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield Klopp trusts in Emre Can, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.

If the Liverpool manager needs to change things from the bench then he has a number of options, including Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson.

 


Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Solanke, Matip
 