Jordan Henderson On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's meeting with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.



The Reds are looking to overhaul the Red Devils in second spot in the Premier League table but, two points behind Jose Mourinho's men in the standings, only a win today will do the trick.











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp selects Loris Karius in goal, while in defence he goes with a central pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren. Full-backs are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.



In midfield Klopp trusts in Emre Can, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.



If the Liverpool manager needs to change things from the bench then he has a number of options, including Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson.



Liverpool Team vs Manchester United



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Solanke, Matip

