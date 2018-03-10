Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Stops Short of Saying He Wants Pablo Hernandez Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has stopped short of saying he wants Pablo Hernandez to stay at Leeds United.



Hernandez, who is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer, scored the second goal of the game at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday as Leeds earned a 2-2 draw with Reading.











The Spaniard is widely considered to be one of the most talented players on the books at the Yorkshire giants and fans have called for him to be locked down on a fresh deal.



But when asked directly at a press conference whether he wants Hernandez to stay, Heckingbottom simply said his focus is on getting the best out of the Spaniard between now and the end of the season, to put the player in the best possible place in terms of his contractual situation.





" Listen, Pablo's been one of the best performers for me when I've had him available", Heckingbottom said.