Make No Mistake About Tottenham Hotspur – Former Chelsea Star Wary of Top Four Rivals

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is refusing to underestimate Tottenham Hotspur as the Blues' meeting with Spurs looms large on the horizon.



Chelsea saw off Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening to cut the gap to fourth placed Tottenham to just two points, but Spurs can move back five points clear by beating Bournemouth on the south coast on Sunday.











Chelsea and Tottenham are due to meet at Stamford Bridge on 1st April in a game which could have a big say in who finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.



Cundy is not willing to underestimate Spurs, who he feels are just struggling to take the final step from being contenders to being winners.





" They are a good team, they've got a good manager, they've got good players, make no mistake about that", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.