No, Age Shouldn’t Count Against Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Leeds United Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has indicated Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s age should not be an issue if he has the quality to become the number one goalkeeper at Elland Road.



The young goalkeeper made his senior debut for Leeds a little less than two years ago under Steve Evans and made his only second appearance for the club on Wednesday night against Wolves.











Struggling with his goalkeeping options, Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom drafted in the youngster and despite a 3-0 defeat, the 21-year-old stood out for his performance.



Gray pointed towards the success of former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson as an indicator that age should not stand between Peacock-Farrell and the number one jersey at Elland Road.





The Leeds legend believes the youngster should take heart from his performance against Wolves and admits that he would be surprised if he doesn’t see Peacock-Farrell’s name on the teamsheet at Reading today.

Asked if Peacock-Farrell’s age is a handicap, Gray told LUTV: “We have seen that before at our club [young goalkeepers succeeding].



“When you look at Paul Robinson especially, who played at the highest level, he played at a young age.



“Every goalkeeper improves with experience – talking to people in front of you, getting to organise the box. You are playing against not only the opposition, but that 18-yard box, you have got to command that.



“But the young boy can be delighted with his performance.



“I think he will [start], I’ll be surprised if he doesn't.”



Heckingbottom has not confirmed whether Peacock-Farrell will again start today but he is largely expected to take his place between the sticks at Reading.

