Now Second Looks Beyond Us – Liverpool Legend Bemoans Defeat At Man Utd

John Aldridge has conceded that Liverpool are now highly unlikely to overtake Manchester United in second place in the Premier League this season.



Manchester United opened up a five-point gap with the Reds in the league table with a 2-1 win over them at Old Trafford and further consolidated their position behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.











A win would have allowed Liverpool to overtake their north west rivals in the league table but now they are further behind with eight games left in the season.



While Aldridge believes Liverpool should continue to fight until it is mathematically impossible, he admits that Manchester United are now overwhelming favourites to finish second.





He feels the Reds have quite a few winnable games in the remaining fixtures, but indicated Manchester United have the points on board at the moment.

Aldridge said on LFC TV when asked about the race for second spot: “You are always hopeful but it’s highly unlikely now.



“We have to go right through the card now.



"There’s one game we could slip up, we have got Chelsea away. The rest look very winnable, but you still need to win them.



“It looks beyond us now.



"We need to keep on going and while it’s still attainable, try and achieve it.”



Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they host Watford at Anfield next weekend.

