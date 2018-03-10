Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in a London derby this evening.



Antonio Conte's side, who sit outside the Premier League's top four in fifth place, will want to take advantage of top four rivals Liverpool losing at Manchester United earlier in the day by taking all three points.











Victory for the Blues would cut the gap to fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur to just two points, while Chelsea would close to within four points of third placed Liverpool.



Conte is without David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Ethan Ampadu through injury.



Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois in goal, while at the back Conte picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill. N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas will look to control midfield, while Willian, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard are the attacking threats.



If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, with Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez both available.



Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace



Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Ampadu, Bakayoko, Emerson, Moses, Pedro, Morata

