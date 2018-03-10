XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2018 - 16:36 GMT

Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in a London derby this evening.

Antonio Conte's side, who sit outside the Premier League's top four in fifth place, will want to take advantage of top four rivals Liverpool losing at Manchester United earlier in the day by taking all three points.




Victory for the Blues would cut the gap to fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur to just two points, while Chelsea would close to within four points of third placed Liverpool.

Conte is without David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Ethan Ampadu through injury.

Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois in goal, while at the back Conte picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill. N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas will look to control midfield, while Willian, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard are the attacking threats.

If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, with Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez both available.

 


Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Ampadu, Bakayoko, Emerson, Moses, Pedro, Morata
 