Paris Saint-Germain Tempt Antonio Conte With Transfer Assurances

Paris Saint-Germain have offered fresh terms on a contract to the entourage of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and have promised vast transfer funds in the summer, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been subject to much conjecture since the end of last season and the Italian has been at constant war with the club with his transfer demands.











While the Italian has been insistent that he wants to honour his contract, which expires next season, a divorce between the two is expected in the summer as Chelsea look to appoint a new man.



Conte remains an in-demand manager in the market and the Italian FA want him to take the charge of the national team, but for the moment PSG are pushing the boat out to take him to France.





The Parisians have reportedly contacted the Italian’s brother to discuss the possibility of taking over from Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes in the summer.

And it has been claimed that that French giants have already made a contract offer worth €10m per year and have promised vast transfer funds in the summer.



PSG have also let slip the quality of players they want to sign for Conte in the summer, with AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Juventus’ Alex Sandro believed to be on their shortlist.



The Italian insisted on Friday that nothing has changed regarding his future at Chelsea, but it seems PSG are pressing hard to get their man in the summer.

