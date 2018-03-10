Patrice Evra On Bench – West Ham Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Burnley at the London Stadium this afternoon in a Premier League contest.



David Moyes' men sit in 14th spot in the Premier League standings, but are still only three points clear of the relegation zone, meaning they have work to do over the final nine games.











The West Ham boss is without Winston Reid, Sam Byram, Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang, while Arthur Masuaku is suspended.



In goal Moyes picks Joe Hart, with Adrian dropping to the bench, while Angelo Ogbonna and James Collins are the central defensive pairing. Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Joao Mario and Michail Antonio also start. Manuel Lanzini will look to create for Marko Arnautovic.



If the West Ham manager needs to try to change things against Burnley then he can look to his bench, where available to bring on are Patrice Evra and Javier Hernandez, amongst others.



West Ham United Team vs Burnley



Hart, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Collins, Cresswell, Antonio, Noble, Kouyate, Mario, Lanzini, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Adrian, Rice, Cullen, Browne, Hugill, Evra, Hernandez

