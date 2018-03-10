Paul Heckingbottom Refuses To Guarantee Bailey Peacock-Farrell Run In Leeds United Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has stopped short of guaranteeing goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell a run of games between the sticks.



Peacock-Farrell has dislodged the error-prone Felix Wiedwald as Leeds' number 1 and again produced a good performance in a 2-2 draw away at Reading on Saturday.











Heckingbottom was asked after the match if he can now guarantee that Peacock-Farrell will have a run of games to show what he can do.



But the head coach feels it is essential that the young shot-stopper knows there is fierce competition for the spot in goal at Elland Road and he must continue to perform in order to keep his place in the side.





" I wouldn't say that, I wouldn't say that [he is guaranteed a run of games]", Heckingbottom said.