06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2018 - 21:11 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom Refuses To Guarantee Bailey Peacock-Farrell Run In Leeds United Team

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has stopped short of guaranteeing goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell a run of games between the sticks.

Peacock-Farrell has dislodged the error-prone Felix Wiedwald as Leeds' number 1 and again produced a good performance in a 2-2 draw away at Reading on Saturday.




Heckingbottom was asked after the match if he can now guarantee that Peacock-Farrell will have a run of games to show what he can do.

But the head coach feels it is essential that the young shot-stopper knows there is fierce competition for the spot in goal at Elland Road and he must continue to perform in order to keep his place in the side. 
 


"I wouldn't say that, I wouldn't say that [he is guaranteed a run of games]", Heckingbottom said.

"The shirt is his as it stands, but I want him to know he has to earn and keep his place.

"He's got goalkeepers breathing down his neck, but players also know I'm fair with that and he's in the driving seat at the minute."

Leeds are next in action at home against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend and the expectation will be for Peacock-Farrell to once again be in goal for the Whites.

The 21-year-old has competition from two experienced custodians in the shape of Wiedwald and Andy Lonergan.
 