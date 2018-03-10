Reading Clash Golden Opportunity For Three Points Says Positive Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites must take advantage of Reading’s poor form to get back to winning ways today.



The Yorkshire giants have been on a desperate run of form in 2018 and have won just once since Boxing Day last year, which has more or less fizzled out their top six hopes.











However, Leeds will be travelling to Reading with confidence as the Royals have been on a worse run of form and are currently 18th in the league table, with no wins in their last eight home games.



Jaap Stam’s side were in the playoff final last season and were a step away from promotion to the Premier League, but Gray admits that Reading will be desperate for points today as they are in the middle of a relegation battle this term.





He has insisted Leeds must look at the Reading game as an opportunity to pick up an elusive win as he believes the Whites have the talent to pick up three points against a struggling home side.

Talking about Reading, Gray told LUTV: “It’s amazing how their fortunes have turned around.



“When you look at it, they are still in the relegation battle. You would think they would be clear but you can never tell.



“They’ll be desperate for the points against us and it will be difficult game, but given their home record and the way they have been playing, we would still think we have enough talent in the squad to go and win games like that.



“I think it’s an opportunity for us to pick the three points up.”



Reading did beat Leeds when the two sides met earlier in the season at Elland Road.

