06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2018 - 14:04 GMT

Six Changes Made – Leeds United Team vs Reading Confirmed

 




Fixture: Reading vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Jaap Stam's Reading side at the Madejksi Stadium in a Championship fixture this afternoon.

The Whites have won just one game in 2018 and have seen their hopes of finishing in the top six tumble, with further dropped points likely to end dreams of the playoffs.




Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom, who makes six changes from his last side, opts to keep faith with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who played in the Whites' 3-0 midweek loss at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In defence Heckingbottom goes with Matthew Pennington and Pontus Jansson as centre-backs, while Laurens De Bock and Gaetano Berardi are full-backs. Eunan O'Kane and Adam Forshaw are in midfield, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Samu Saiz support Caleb Ekuban.

If the Leeds boss needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, with options including Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Ronaldo Vieira.

 


Leeds United Team vs Reading

Peacock-Farrell, De Bock, Pennington, Jansson, Berardi (c), O'Kane, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Ekuban

Substitutes: Wiedwald, Anita, Pearce, Phillips, Vieira, Dallas, Lasogga 
 