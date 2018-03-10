That’s The Jose Mourinho Way – Liverpool Legend Gives Respect To Man Utd Manager’s Game Management

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge admits Jose Mourinho’s ability to manage a game came to the fore in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over the Reds on Saturday.



A brace for Marcus Rashford in the first half gave an early advantage to Manchester United and while Eric Bailly’s own goal and some pressure from the Reds made it interesting, Mourinho’s men held on to their 2-1 lead.











Liverpool had more of the ball, but failed to create clear cut chances as David de Gea had little to in between the sticks for Manchester United and Aldridge admits Mourinho’s masterful game management came to the fore in the second half.



The former Liverpool striker believes the Manchester United manager deliberately instructed his players to disrupt the flow of the game and his substitutions were meant to stunt the Reds’ forward thinking football.





And Aldridge admits Mourinho’s way got Manchester United the elusive three points.

The former striker told LFC TV: “Again we had 65 per cent of the play, all the stats weigh heavily on us but then they scored two goals.



“Our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make and his best contribution was a slide tackle.



“Yes, you can feel aggrieved but that’s the way Mourinho sets his team out, that’s the way they do it.



“When we were right in the ascendency, when we were really pushing them back, he tells the players to break things up, he brings up the subs on, when they got a throw they took their time and it takes your momentum away.”



He added: “They are very clever in doing it and they must do this on the training pitch as well.



“That’s the Mourinho way.”

