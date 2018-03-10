This Is Why West Brom Should Keep Alan Pardew – Dion Dublin

Follow @insidefutbol





Dion Dublin thinks that West Brom should keep hold of Alan Pardew as he is the kind of manager they will need in the Championship.



West Brom slipped closer to relegation from the Premier League after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at home against Leicester City, further fueling talk that Pardew could soon be shown the door.











The Baggies are eight points from safety with just eight games left to play and the Baggies have only won once since Pardew came in to take over from Tony Pulis in October.



It has been suggested the former Newcastle United boss could be shown the door, but Dublin thinks that with all virtually lost this season, the club should stick by the manager.





" If you throw a new man in is it a lamb to the slaughter?" Dublin said on the BBC's Final Score programme.