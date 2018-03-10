XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2018 - 22:16 GMT

This Is Why West Brom Should Keep Alan Pardew – Dion Dublin

 




Dion Dublin thinks that West Brom should keep hold of Alan Pardew as he is the kind of manager they will need in the Championship.

West Brom slipped closer to relegation from the Premier League after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at home against Leicester City, further fueling talk that Pardew could soon be shown the door.




The Baggies are eight points from safety with just eight games left to play and the Baggies have only won once since Pardew came in to take over from Tony Pulis in October.

It has been suggested the former Newcastle United boss could be shown the door, but Dublin thinks that with all virtually lost this season, the club should stick by the manager. 
 


"If you throw a new man in is it a lamb to the slaughter?" Dublin said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"I would keep Alan Pardew because they aren't going to get out of it.

"And what kind of manager do you need when you're in the Championship? An Alan Pardew."

West Brom's remaining games in March see the Baggies head to the south coast to play Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, before then playing host to high-flying Burnley at the Hawthorns.
 