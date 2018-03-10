XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2018 - 12:41 GMT

Top Six Isn’t Impossible – Leeds Legend Urges Whites To Be Positive At Reading

 




Eddie Gray has conceded that it is almost impossible for Leeds United to make the Championship's top six this season, but he insisted that the club must not throw in the towel just yet.

Leeds have won just once since Boxing Day last year and are now nine points adrift of the top six place after a poor run of form that saw their promotion hopes fizzle out.




The Whites will travel to Reading today and hope to get back to winning ways against a side who have been struggling for form and are 18th in the league table at the moment.

Gray stressed that Leeds must not look to throw in the towel in the top six race and insisted that they must take a positive approach to the last ten games of the season.
 


He admits that it is almost impossible for Leeds to get back in the top six race, but he feels the team must not give up and keep pushing until the end despite their recent run of poor performances and results.  

Asked if it is safe to say Leeds are not going to finish in the top six this season, Gray told LUTV: “Ten games are left to play and so we have thirty points left to play.

“If we pick up thirty points you are going to make it.

“That’s how you look at football. If we can go to Reading and pick up three points then you are thinking if we can win three or four on the trot, but you have got to do it.

“Looking at the league table, there are a lot of teams between us and top six, it looks impossible. It’s not impossible but it’s going to be very difficult.”

He added: “I think you have got to be realistic and look at the results we have been getting and the way we have been playing, you have got to say no.

“But things can change, things happen in football and you just don’t give up.” 
 