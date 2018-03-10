XRegister
06 October 2016

10/03/2018 - 12:46 GMT

Tough For Me To Pick Team To Play Bournemouth, Mauricio Pochettino Admits

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that it will be tough for him to pick a playing eleven against Bournemouth as he looks to put out a side as fresh as possible for the fight against the Cherries.

The Lilywhites will be playing their third game in the space of nine days when they take on Bournemouth in a league match on Sunday.




It has been a particularly tough period Pochettino's team as they have suffered in the Champions League, being knocked out at the Round of 16 stage after a loss against Juventus on Wednesday.

Stressing the importance of the weekend's game, though the manager said that it will be an opportunity for Spurs to bounce back, though the nature of their opponents makes it tough.
 


The last time Tottenham visited Dean Court it ended in a goalless draw and the visiting manager is expecting something of the same this time around as well. Therefore the task will be to pick a side that will be fresh and ready for the game.  

"It's always tough to beat them" ,Pochettino said at a press conference.

"I remember the game at Wembley, 1-0, Christian Eriksen scored but it was so tough to break them down and the last game at Bournemouth was 0-0.

"It's tough as they play good football and Eddie is doing a fantastic job.

"It will be tough.

"We need in our starting eleven, to pick players who are capable to fight and feel fresh.

"That is now a tough job for us to choose the starting eleven to play at Bournemouth."
 