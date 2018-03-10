XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2018 - 21:27 GMT

We’ve Got To Defend Better At Barcelona, Former Chelsea Star Stays After Win Over Crystal Palace

 




Jason Cundy has warned Chelsea that they will need to defend better against Barcelona than they managed in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Willian gave the Blues the lead in the 25th minute at Stamford Bridge, while when Martin Kelly helped the ball into his own net after the hour mark the Eagles were looking at a difficult 60 minutes to come.




But Chelsea could not add to their lead and when Patrick van Aanholt pulled one back at the death for Palace, it meant a nervy spell of stoppage time for the Blues to survive.

Cundy was less than impressed with the defending Antonio Conte's men served up and sounded a warning ahead of a midweek Champions League trip to Barcelona. 
 


"It could have been 6-0 to us, but then after their goal it probably should have been 2-2", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.

"If we defend like that at Barcelona we won't come away with anything.

"We've got to do better and we can do better."

By taking all three points, Chelsea have cut the gap to the top four in the Premier League to just two points.

The Blues drew the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Barcelona 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, meaning they have work to do at the Camp Nou.
 