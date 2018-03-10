We’ve Got To Defend Better At Barcelona, Former Chelsea Star Stays After Win Over Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy has warned Chelsea that they will need to defend better against Barcelona than they managed in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.



Willian gave the Blues the lead in the 25th minute at Stamford Bridge, while when Martin Kelly helped the ball into his own net after the hour mark the Eagles were looking at a difficult 60 minutes to come.











But Chelsea could not add to their lead and when Patrick van Aanholt pulled one back at the death for Palace, it meant a nervy spell of stoppage time for the Blues to survive.



Cundy was less than impressed with the defending Antonio Conte's men served up and sounded a warning ahead of a midweek Champions League trip to Barcelona.





" It could have been 6-0 to us, but then after their goal it probably should have been 2-2", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.