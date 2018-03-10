Why Didn’t Jurgen Klopp Do This To Get Point At Man Utd – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Phil Babb believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should have shown the ingenuity to throw Virgil van Dijk up front during the dying minutes of their game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



Manchester United opened up a five-point gap over the Merseyside giants with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford and further consolidate their grip on second place in the Premier League.











Klopp made changes in the second half to affect the game and threw in Georginio Wijnaldum to play right-back as he sought to push Manchester United further back.



Babb was happy that Klopp was trying to be cute with his changes, but he does not understand why the Liverpool manager did not play Van Dijk up front and play long balls towards the end to get the equaliser.





He believes there would have been no harm in departing from Liverpool’s style of football towards the end if it allowed them to get a point at Old Trafford with Van Dijk playing as a target man.

Babb said on LFC TV: “When the manager started making little changes and Gini went to right-back, I thought he was being inventive.



“Virgil van Dijk has gone up front for Southampton and he could cause problems and score.



"Why not change your philosophy when you are chasing the game in the last five minutes, stick the big lump up there and just feed the dog.”



He added: “I can fill in all the old football cliches, but sometimes you have got to go back to basics.



“If Manchester United scored two goals by doing that, why can’t we do that in the dying embers of the game?”

