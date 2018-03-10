You Could Hear The Groans – Former Liverpool Star Says Jose Mourinho’s Frustration Tactics Worked

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has conceded that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho frustrated the life out of everyone associated with the Reds with his tactics at Old Trafford.



Rashford’s brace in the first half was good enough for Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win despite Eric Bailly scoring an own after the break that gave Liverpool a lifeline.











Manchester United dropped back deep after the break to stunt Liverpool’s front three and slowed down the game as the half wore on as Mourinho’s side looked to close out proceedings.



While the Reds dominated possession, the home side kept their attackers at arm’s length and Babb admits Mourinho sought to disrupt the game in the second half.





The former defender admits Liverpool were getting more and more frustrated with Mourinho’s tactics but ultimately a win justified the Manchester United manager’s ideas.

Babb said on LFC TV: “Mourinho is a master of not only deflection but disruption as well.



“It was great game management. You can tell how frustrated we were, you can hear the groans and the moans of the travelling faithful, the players and Jurgen [Klopp] were irate.



“It was tactically very astute by Mourinho and he got away with it.”



Liverpool didn’t have a shot on target in the second half and despite all of their possession, David de Gea had a calm game between the sticks for Manchester United.

