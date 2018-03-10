You Won’t Put Off My Players, Reading Boss Jaap Stam Tells Loud Leeds United Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Jaap Stam insists Leeds United will be dangerous opponents for Reading this afternoon, but has vowed the Royals will not be put off by the loud away support.



Reading have struggled throughout the campaign under Stam this term and head into a home clash against Leeds sitting a lowly 18th in the Championship standings.











Leeds are 13th and have slumped after a poor run of form in 2018, with the Whites having won only one game since the turn of the year, something which saw Thomas Christiansen sacked as head coach and Paul Heckingbottom appointed as his replacement.



But despite Leeds faring poorly, Stam has warned his Reading side about today's opponents, while vowing his men will stay focused despite the loud Whites' support.





"Leeds always bring a lot of fans with them and they make a lot of noise, but our players will focus entirely on getting three points this afternoon", Stam wrote in his club's official matchday programme.