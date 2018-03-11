Alfredo Morelos Misses So Many Goalscoring Chances – Pat Bonner On Miss vs Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Pat Bonner believes that Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos misses lots of goalscoring chances and a top striker would have put away the golden opportunity he spurned against Celtic on Sunday.



With the game poised at 3-2 and Celtic down to ten men, Morelos poked an effort from two yards out against the post. It appeared easier to score, but the Colombian missed and in the remaining two minutes of normal time and four minutes of stoppage time Rangers could not level.











While Morelos has scored on a regular basis for Rangers this season, he has also consistently missed chances.



And former Celtic goalkeeper Bonner thinks that a top striker would have buried the chance Morelos was given in the 88th minute of the Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox.





" Morelos has done OK, but he misses so many opportunities too", Bonner said on BBC Radio Scotland.