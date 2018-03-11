XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2018 - 16:50 GMT

Alfredo Morelos Misses So Many Goalscoring Chances – Pat Bonner On Miss vs Celtic

 




Pat Bonner believes that Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos misses lots of goalscoring chances and a top striker would have put away the golden opportunity he spurned against Celtic on Sunday. 

With the game poised at 3-2 and Celtic down to ten men, Morelos poked an effort from two yards out against the post. It appeared easier to score, but the Colombian missed and in the remaining two minutes of normal time and four minutes of stoppage time Rangers could not level.




While Morelos has scored on a regular basis for Rangers this season, he has also consistently missed chances.

And former Celtic goalkeeper Bonner thinks that a top striker would have buried the chance Morelos was given in the 88th minute of the Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox.
 


"Morelos has done OK, but he misses so many opportunities too", Bonner said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"Top strikers, they put those away don't they?

"It came quickly, but he had enough time to adjust his feet to see it hit the back of the net."

Rangers led twice in the Old Firm clash at Ibrox, but slipped to defeat despite being handed a man advantage with Jozo Simunovic's sending off in the 57th minute.

Gers boss Graeme Murty opted to start with Morelos up front instead of Jason Cummings.
 