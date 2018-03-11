XRegister
06 October 2016

11/03/2018 - 20:50 GMT

Barcelona Not As Good As They Think They Are, Says Confident Former Chelsea Star

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has played down worries over the Blues taking on Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night, stating his belief that the Spanish side are not as good as they think they are. 

Barcelona drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Chelsea and will be looking to finish the job on home soil.




Barcelona are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and have not lost a game in the Spanish top flight all season.

They topped their Champions League group before Christmas, not losing a game and conceding just one goal.
 


But Cundy thinks Barcelona are not as good as they once were and not as good as they think they are now.

He believes Chelsea should have won at Stamford Bridge and, although they will need to score in Spain, has backed the Blues to do so, while advocating playing Alvaro Morata up top.

"Even though they are top of their table, I don't think they are as good as they or the rest of Europe think they are", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.

"We should have won here.

"I think we can go there and score. We might have to score two to go through and I think we probably will have to score two to go through.

"I would play Morata, even though he looks to go down too easily, that might suit the Champions League", he added.
 