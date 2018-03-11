Barcelona Not As Good As They Think They Are, Says Confident Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has played down worries over the Blues taking on Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night, stating his belief that the Spanish side are not as good as they think they are.



Barcelona drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Chelsea and will be looking to finish the job on home soil.











Barcelona are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and have not lost a game in the Spanish top flight all season.



They topped their Champions League group before Christmas, not losing a game and conceding just one goal.





But Cundy thinks Barcelona are not as good as they once were and not as good as they think they are now.