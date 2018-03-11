Don’t Get Rid of Paul Heckingbottom – Former Leeds Star Urges Patience From Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell has urged the club to make sure they do not sack head coach Paul Heckingbottom any time soon.



Heckingbottom took over from Thomas Christiansen in February, but his first seven games in charge have brought about just one win.











The Whites, who drew 2-2 at Reading on Saturday, had been hoping for a new manager bounce effect, something which could have put their push for the top six back on track.



Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has consistently stated that he believes the squad at the club are good enough to finish in the playoffs.





While there is little to suggest that Heckingbottom's position is already under threat, Cresswell has urged the club not to get trigger happy .