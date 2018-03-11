Don’t Get Rid of Paul Heckingbottom – Former Leeds Star Urges Patience From Whites

Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell has urged the club to make sure they do not sack head coach Paul Heckingbottom any time soon.
Heckingbottom took over from Thomas Christiansen in February, but his first seven games in charge have brought about just one win.
The Whites, who drew 2-2 at Reading on Saturday, had been hoping for a new manager bounce effect, something which could have put their push for the top six back on track.
Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has consistently stated that he believes the squad at the club are good enough to finish in the playoffs.
While there is little to suggest that Heckingbottom's position is already under threat, Cresswell has urged the club not to get trigger happy.
He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "Let's put this in perspective. Reading are a team on a terrible run and it was an opportunity for Leeds to come here and put down a marker.
"It was two teams who have been struggling going up against each other and that is why there were chances at both ends.
"The game could have gone either way.
"Has Paul learned a bit about his players? Maybe, but it's still difficult, it's still early days.
"Would I like him to stay until the end of the season? Of course, I think he's a great young manager.
"Radrizzani has given a young British manager a fantastic opportunity to manage a fantastic football club.
"Give him time. Give him the opportunity to get his own players in and to get it right in the summer."
It is unclear how much say Heckingbottom will have over new arrivals in the summer, with director of football Victor Orta leading transfer policy at Elland Road.