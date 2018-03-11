Former Liverpool Star Takes Aim At Jurgen Klopp, Feels Reds Could Match Man City If Better Managed

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star David Thompson has pointed the finger at Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and his management team, arguing that the club's first eleven are just as good as Manchester City's.



Klopp, who has yet to win a trophy as Liverpool manager since being handed the job in 2015, saw his men go down 2-1 at Manchester United on Saturday to make finishing second in the Premier League, above the Red Devils, a tough ask.











Thompson was quick to say on Saturday that Jose Mourinho schooled Klopp with his tactics at Old Trafford and the midfielder has now insisted that man for man, Liverpool are the equals of runaway league leaders Manchester City.



He feels the Reds lack attention to detail and tactical preparedness.





"In terms of our first eleven we have arguably and equal to Man City, the difference in their attention to detail and tactics is far greater" he wrote on Twitter .