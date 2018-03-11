XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2018 - 12:32 GMT

Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny Start – Arsenal Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Gunners scored a morale-boosting win over AC Milan in the Europa League in midweek and will be keen to follow it up by taking all three points against the Hornets.




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is able to recall striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was ineligible for the Europa League clash.

In goal Wenger goes with Petr Cech, while in defence he selects Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as the central pair. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka line up in midfield, while Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan support Aubameyang.

If the Frenchman needs to try to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he can turn to his bench, with options available including Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck.

 


Arsenal Team vs Watford

Cech, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Elneny, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Willock, Nelson, Wilshere, Nketiah, Welbeck
 