Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny Start – Arsenal Team vs Watford Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Gunners scored a morale-boosting win over AC Milan in the Europa League in midweek and will be keen to follow it up by taking all three points against the Hornets.











Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is able to recall striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was ineligible for the Europa League clash.



In goal Wenger goes with Petr Cech, while in defence he selects Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as the central pair. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka line up in midfield, while Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan support Aubameyang.



If the Frenchman needs to try to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he can turn to his bench, with options available including Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck.



Arsenal Team vs Watford



Cech, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Elneny, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Willock, Nelson, Wilshere, Nketiah, Welbeck

