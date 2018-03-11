XRegister
06 October 2016

11/03/2018 - 18:59 GMT

I’d Have Heung-Min Son Over Alexis Sanchez, All Day Long – Former England International

 




Former England international Chris Sutton says that he would pick Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son over Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez all day long. 

Son has been in superb form for Spurs in recent weeks and again showcased his class on Sunday afternoon as he bagged a brace in a 4-1 Tottenham win at Bournemouth.




The South Korea international struck in the 62nd and 87th minutes on the south coast, while Spurs' other two goals came from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier.

Sutton has been hugely impressed by Son's form for Spurs in the current campaign and remarked that he would pick the forward in his team ahead of Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez.
 


The former England and Chelsea striker said on BBC Radio 5 live: "What a fantastic all-round player Son is.

"He's got a great work ethic and he's versatile.

"He was left out of the Juventus game away, which was a surprise, but had a good game on Wednesday.

"To have that option up top and for him to perform at the level he has done all season, he's been sensational.

"Everybody's been banging on about Sanchez going to Manchester United, but I'd have Son every day of the week instead of Sanchez", Sutton added.

Manchester United secured the services of Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way as part of the deal.
 