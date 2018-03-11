It’s Not On Alfredo Morelos – Graeme Murty Defends Striker After Rangers Lose Against Celtic

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has refused to pin the blame for his side's 3-2 home defeat against Celtic on a shocking close range miss from striker Alfredo Morelos.
With Celtic down to ten men and being pushed back by Rangers, as they hunted for a leveller, the ball fell to Morelos, who poked his effort against the post from just two yards out.
Four minutes injury time were added on, but Rangers could not find another goal and slipped to a defeat which all but ends their hopes of challenging Celtic for the title.
Murty thinks there were a number of things his side were guilty of not doing well, as he refused to single out Morelos for his miss.
"It’s incredibly tough, but we were punished by not doing the basics very, very well – passing the ball, shifting the ball and defending", the Rangers boss said on Sky Sports.
"I thought the second goal in particular highlighted that the basics weren't right – fundamental defending and you can’t get done by one simple ball.
"We get another lift with the sending off and, once again, we didn’t show the quality, composure or tempo with the ball.
"We were happy to deliver the ball into the box rather than play through them.
"There are a few things in there we need to get better at – it wasn’t just hinging on that one miss", he added.
Rangers led twice at Ibrox as Celtic were stunned by a quick start from the Gers, but Brendan Rodgers' men rose to the challenge and are now nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a game in hand on Murty's side.