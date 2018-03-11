It’s Not On Alfredo Morelos – Graeme Murty Defends Striker After Rangers Lose Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has refused to pin the blame for his side's 3-2 home defeat against Celtic on a shocking close range miss from striker Alfredo Morelos.



With Celtic down to ten men and being pushed back by Rangers, as they hunted for a leveller, the ball fell to Morelos, who poked his effort against the post from just two yards out.











Four minutes injury time were added on, but Rangers could not find another goal and slipped to a defeat which all but ends their hopes of challenging Celtic for the title.



Murty thinks there were a number of things his side were guilty of not doing well, as he refused to single out Morelos for his miss.





" It’s incredibly tough, but we were punished by not doing the basics very, very well – passing the ball, shifting the ball and defending", the Rangers boss said on Sky Sports.