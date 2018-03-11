Japanese Star Puts Leeds Confusion In Past With Astonishing Hat-Trick To Secure Survival

Follow @insidefutbol





Yuta Toyokawa, who was the subject of confusion over whether he had signed for Leeds United in January, produced an astonishing performance on Sunday to fire Eupen to unlikely salvation in the Belgian top flight.



The 23-year-old forward was signed by Eupen in January, with the Belgian side claiming to have taken him on loan from Leeds.











Leeds later denied having snapped up Toyokawa – although they may wish they had after his performance against Mouscron on Sunday – and Eupen then confirmed his permanent arrival.



Eupen went into the final regular matchday in the Jupiler Pro League battling with Mechelen to avoid finishing bottom and survive.





Mechelen went 2-0 up against Waasland-Beveren by the 57th minute and Eupen, who were drawing 0-0 with Mouscron, knew they needed to win by four goals to survive on goal difference.