XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2018 - 21:40 GMT

Japanese Star Puts Leeds Confusion In Past With Astonishing Hat-Trick To Secure Survival

 




Yuta Toyokawa, who was the subject of confusion over whether he had signed for Leeds United in January, produced an astonishing performance on Sunday to fire Eupen to unlikely salvation in the Belgian top flight. 

The 23-year-old forward was signed by Eupen in January, with the Belgian side claiming to have taken him on loan from Leeds.




Leeds later denied having snapped up Toyokawa – although they may wish they had after his performance against Mouscron on Sunday – and Eupen then confirmed his permanent arrival.

Eupen went into the final regular matchday in the Jupiler Pro League battling with Mechelen to avoid finishing bottom and survive.
 


Mechelen went 2-0 up against Waasland-Beveren by the 57th minute and Eupen, who were drawing 0-0 with Mouscron, knew they needed to win by four goals to survive on goal difference.

Enter Toyokawa, brought on off the bench by Eupen boss Claude Makelele.

The Japanese forward made it 1-0 to Eupen in the 73rd minute as he enjoyed an instant impact, while he then fed Luis Garcia to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute.

Eupen still needed to score twice without reply in the final 14 minutes, while hoping Mechelen could not extend their lead over Waasland-Beveren, to have a better goal difference.

And the dream was on when Toyokawa grabbed his second with ten minutes left.

The 23-year-old then wrote his name in the stars by scoring his hat-trick with a minute left, handing Eupen the 4-0 win they needed to finish 15th, just above Mechelen on goal difference, and survive in the Belgian top tier.

Eupen are owned by the Aspire Academy, who have close links with Leeds, leaving open the prospect that Toyokawa may one day officially be on the books at Elland Road.
 

 