Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

11/03/2018 - 17:10 GMT

11/03/2018 - 17:10 GMT

Losing David Bates Affected Us Against Celtic – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

 




Rangers manager Graeme Murty says that losing David Bates to injury so early in the Gers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic affected his team. 

Bates landed on his right ankle in the early exchanges of Rangers' 3-2 defeat at Ibrox and had to be stretchered off as a result.




The centre-back, who has been in good form for Murty's side, was replaced by Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso with the scores locked at 1-1.

Murty admits that losing Bates was a blow for Rangers and affected his team, while he revealed that the defender will need to be assessed to determine the extent of the injury.
 


"It affected us quite a bit because he is a good presence and he has got good pace, but let’s not talk about David yet until we actually get him assessed", Murty said on Rangers TV.

"I would rather talk about the people on the pitch because they had more than enough experience and opportunity to go and win that and we have managed to throw it away.

"He has been to hospital, he’s had an X-ray on his ankle and we are waiting for the results."

Cardoso linked up with countryman Bruno Alves in the heart of the Rangers defence, but could not stop the Gers slipping to defeat against their fierce rivals.

Murty's predecessor Pedro Caixinha often preferred a partnership between Cardoso and Alves in central defence.
 