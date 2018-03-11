XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2018 - 16:40 GMT

No Way Back For Felix Wiedwald This Season, Former Leeds United Star Says

 




Former Leeds United hitman Richard Cresswell believes that with little riding on the season Whites head coach Paul Heckingbottom will continue to pick Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, rather than Felix Wiedwald. 

Heckingbottom has dropped experienced German goalkeeper Wiedwald and put his faith in 21-year-old Peacock-Farrell, who again looked in good touch on Saturday afternoon after Leeds grabbed a 2-2 draw at Reading.




The Leeds boss refused to guarantee Peacock-Farrell a run of games in the team in his post-match press conference and noted that quality goalkeepers are breathing down his neck.

But Cresswell does not think there is any way back for Wiedwald this season as he is sure Peacock-Farrell will keep the shirt.
 


"He's got the shirt and now he's proved he can play at that level", Cresswell said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's up to him to keep performing and get the manager to trust him week in, week out.

"I think because there is nothing really riding on the results now, he will leave him in until the end of the season and see how he does."

Leeds snapped up Wiedwald from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen last summer and opted to let Rob Green go as the German was considered the club's number 1.

But Wiedwald lost his place to Andy Lonergan before then winning it back; he has now lost it again to youngster Peacock-Farrell.
 