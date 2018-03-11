No Way Back For Felix Wiedwald This Season, Former Leeds United Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United hitman Richard Cresswell believes that with little riding on the season Whites head coach Paul Heckingbottom will continue to pick Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, rather than Felix Wiedwald.



Heckingbottom has dropped experienced German goalkeeper Wiedwald and put his faith in 21-year-old Peacock-Farrell, who again looked in good touch on Saturday afternoon after Leeds grabbed a 2-2 draw at Reading.











The Leeds boss refused to guarantee Peacock-Farrell a run of games in the team in his post-match press conference and noted that quality goalkeepers are breathing down his neck.



But Cresswell does not think there is any way back for Wiedwald this season as he is sure Peacock-Farrell will keep the shirt.





" He's got the shirt and now he's proved he can play at that level", Cresswell said on BBC Radio Leeds.