Scott Bain Didn’t Have Time To Officially Panic – Brendan Rodgers On Celtic Star’s Ibrox Display

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he was delighted with how goalkeeper Scott Bain performed in the Bhoys' 3-2 win away at Rangers, with the shot-stopper only being told the news he was to start on Sunday morning.



Rodgers wanted to give Dorus de Vries every chance of being fit to take part in the Glasgow derby clash, but when the Dutchman was ruled out, Celtic turned to January signing Bain.











Celtic boss Rodgers revealed that he noted Bain at Dundee and was pleased with what he saw from the custodian, meaning he was happy to trust him between the sticks at Ibrox.



Rodgers said on BBC Radio Scotland: "I thought he was great.





" Obviously when we study opponents up here, he's been one of the very few goalkeepers I've really been impressed with because he is agile, he's quick, he's got that calmness with the ball", Rodgers continued.