X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2018 - 20:17 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Close To Winning Trophy Says Convinced Former England Striker

 




Chris Sutton does not think Tottenham Hotspur are far off lifting a trophy and thinks Mauricio Pochettino is not about to quit the club. 

Spurs pushed up to third place in the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon by beating Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium, taking full advantage of Liverpool losing at Manchester United on Saturday.




Manchester City are streets ahead at the top of the league table and Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek by Juventus, but they remain alive in the FA Cup and play Swansea City on Saturday.

Pochettino's side have regularly been criticised for failing to win any major trophies despite playing a swashbuckling brand of football – but Sutton thinks that will soon change.
 


The former England striker said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Pochettino doesn't seem to be a manager who's in a hurry to get away from Spurs.

"I think he wants to build a successful team.

"It's important they keep hold of their best players, but I think they're close to winning something.

"It's just that in the Premier League, Manchester City have blown everyone else away."

Tottenham's last major trophy came in the form of the EFL Cup, with the club tasting success in the competition in the 2007/08 campaign.
 