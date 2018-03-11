We’ve Still Got Fight On Our Hands, Mauricio Pochettino Warns Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino has cautioned his Tottenham Hotspur side not to bask in the afterglow of a fine 4-1 win away at Bournemouth as they are still involved in the thick of the scrap for a top four finish.
Chelsea closed to within two points of fourth placed Spurs in the Premier League by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Pochettino's men responded to the pressure by recording a comfortable win at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.
Spurs, taking advantage of Liverpool's loss at Manchester United, have risen to third in the standings and have a five-point cushion in the top four.
But Pochettino insists that tough work is still to come and Tottenham are involved in what is a fierce battle for a top four place.
"There is still a lot of work to do, still a lot of things can happen with eight games to go", the Tottenham boss told the BBC.
"Big sides are fighting with us to take a position in the top four."
Pochettino also took time to praise his side's win on the south coast, which he feels was the perfect response to exiting the Champions League in midweek to Juventus.
"The answer today was perfect after Wednesday.
"We conceded the first goal.
"It is always tough to play here, but after a few minutes the team managed to complete the game with a big victory and it is important because it put us in an important position in the table."
Tottenham next take a break from Premier League action as they face Swansea City in the FA Cup on Saturday.