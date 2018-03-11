We’ve Still Got Fight On Our Hands, Mauricio Pochettino Warns Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has cautioned his Tottenham Hotspur side not to bask in the afterglow of a fine 4-1 win away at Bournemouth as they are still involved in the thick of the scrap for a top four finish.



Chelsea closed to within two points of fourth placed Spurs in the Premier League by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Pochettino's men responded to the pressure by recording a comfortable win at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.











Spurs, taking advantage of Liverpool's loss at Manchester United, have risen to third in the standings and have a five-point cushion in the top four.



But Pochettino insists that tough work is still to come and Tottenham are involved in what is a fierce battle for a top four place.





" There is still a lot of work to do, still a lot of things can happen with eight games to go", the Tottenham boss told the BBC.