Celtic Support Just Unbelievable – Bhoys New Boy Impressed With Backing At Ibrox

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has heaped praise on the Hoops fans for their support during and after the Glasgow derby win against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.



Brendan Rodgers’ team came back from behind twice to edge out Rangers 3-2, with the Scottish champions playing with 10 men for than 30 minutes after Jozo Simunovic received a straight red card for elbowing Alfredo Morelos in the 57th minute.











Even when Celtic were trailing or the Bhoys were reduced to 10 men, the travelling fans never stopped backing their team, who celebrated with the supporters after the game.



And Bain, who made his Celtic debut in the Glasgow derby, having joined the club on loan from Dundee in January, explained that he has never experienced such support as he branded the Hoops fans “unbelievable.”





“It’s not something I’ve experienced before”, he said on Celtic TV, when asked how found celebrating with the fans after the game.

“I just wanted to make sure that I enjoyed the moment after the game and celebrate with the fans, I thought they were unbelievable.



“They were right behind us from the start, even when were a goal behind.



“It was just an unbelievable experience.”



Bain went on to add that Celtic showed how organised they are following their display after Simunovic’s sending off; Rodgers’ side managed to beat Aberdeen 2-0 in late February in similar circumstances after Mikael Lustig received his second yellow card in the 76th minute.



When asked how well Celtic played after they were down to 10 men, Bain said: “Yes, it’s twice now.



“Aberdeen away we were down to 10 men, today [Sunday] we were down to 10 men.



“We showed how organised we are and how much our squad is together that we dig in for each other and we dig our mates out if any mistakes are made.



“I was really impressed with how we played today after we went down to 10 men.”

