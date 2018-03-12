XRegister
06 October 2016

12/03/2018 - 21:46 GMT

Good Talk Brought Out Character Against Reading, Leeds United Star Feels

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed that the team had a "good talk" after a 3-0 drubbing in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and showed more character at the weekend against Reading.

The Whites have been in dismal form of late, winning just one of their last six league games, a run that places the side 13th in the league table, eleven points adrift of a playoff spot.




Among Leeds' last six games were back-to-back losses against Middlesbrough and Wolves – both ending in 3-0 losses for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

The 27-year-old insists that the loss against Wolves was the worst, after which they had a sit down, holding a chat between themselves to find out what was going wrong.
 


And the 2-2 draw against Reading was the response, taking a step forward and showing the desire to be prove themselves on the pitch, according to Jansson.  

“We had a good talk after the game against Wolves", Jansson was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We sat down for 30 minutes in the dressing room.

"Now it’s up to everyone to show balls and to prove if they want to stay in Leeds.

"They have to show it now on the pitch.

“If you we want to be here next year then we have to prove it on the pitch but I think we took a step forward.

"We showed more character.”
 