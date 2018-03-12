I Could Look To Copy Wolves – Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani On Writing To FA, EFL and Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has admitted he may look to replicate the way Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone about their business after writing to the Football Association, the Premier League and the EFL.



Radrizzani has written to the trio to find out whether Wolves' link with super agent Jorge Mendes is within the rules.











Following Leeds' 3-0 drubbing at home against Wolves recently, Radrizzani took to social media to question the legality of his opponents' set-up, which sees a subsidiary of Wolves' owners Fosun owning shares in Mendes' agency.



And Radrizzani says he may try and adopt a similar set-up at Leeds if he finds out it is within the rules.





The Leeds owner told the BBC: " They are playing great football and they are managed by a very good coach so they deserve to be top of the league regardless of money or investment.