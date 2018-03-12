XRegister
12/03/2018 - 12:50 GMT

I Loved Every Minute of Glasgow Derby, Celtic New Bhoy Admits

 




Celtic custodian Scott Bain has explained he is glad that he could contribute to his side’s 3-2 win over Rangers in the Glasgow derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who joined Celtic from Dundee on loan in January, made his debut for the Scottish champions against the Gers.




Bain’s Celtic career did not get off to the best of starts as Rangers struck twice in the opening 45 minutes with the first of those coming inside the third minute.

But the goalkeeper made two superb saves after the break, denying Alfredo Morelos on both occasions as the Hoops went on to grab the bragging rights in the Glasgow derby.
 


And Bain, who was pleased to make a contribution to Celtic’s win, underlined the importance of his save in the dying minutes of the match when he prevented Morelos’ effort off the post from creeping over the line.

“I enjoyed them”, Bain told Celtic TV, when asked about his saves.

“I think the one where it hits the post and I scrambled on the line, it was an important save for us.

“I’m glad I could contribute to the win, but the goals we scored were unbelievable.”

Bain went on to add that he thoroughly relished making his Celtic debut in such a high profile fixture.

“I loved every minute of it”, he continued.

“I just went out there to enjoy it, enjoy the experience and you only enjoy it if you win, so it was unbelievable.”
 