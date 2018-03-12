Jose Mourinho Prepared To Let Manchester United Star Go, Replacement Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to let Juventus target Matteo Darmian leave in the summer, with the Red Devils identifying Valencia's Jose Gaya as a possible replacement for the Italian.



The right-back has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season, managing to clock up just 847 minutes over 13 appearances in all competitions.











Juventus have identified Darmian, who was heavily linked with a move to Roma in January, as a top target for the summer.



However, the 28-year-old stayed put at Old Trafford beyond the winter transfer window as Roma failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United.





But according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Darmian’s stay in England could reach its end as Mourinho is ready to offload the full-back at the end of the season.

Juventus are ready to take Darmian, who joined the Premier League giants from Torino in 2015, back to Italy at the end of the current campaign.



It is also believed that Manchester United have already set their sights on Valencia full-back Gaya as a possible summer recruit.



Darmian, who has 36 caps for Italy to his name, has thus far turned out 81 times for Manchester United.

