Jose Mourinho’s Style of Play Not Helping Alexis Sanchez – Former Top Flight Star

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol thinks that Jose Mourinho's style of football at Manchester United is working against Alexis Sanchez.



Mourinho tempted Sanchez to snub interest from Manchester City in the January transfer window to join from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way.











The Chile star has struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford yet though and there have been questions raised over his form under Mourinho.



Nicol, who watched Sanchez in action in Manchester United's 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at the weekend, thinks that the way Mourinho sets the Red Devils up to play does not suit the forward.





He said on ESPN FC: " The fact that Mourinho goes out with such a conservative outlook doesn't help a player like Sanchez .