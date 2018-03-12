XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2018 - 14:08 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s Style of Play Not Helping Alexis Sanchez – Former Top Flight Star

 




Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol thinks that Jose Mourinho's style of football at Manchester United is working against Alexis Sanchez. 

Mourinho tempted Sanchez to snub interest from Manchester City in the January transfer window to join from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way.




The Chile star has struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford yet though and there have been questions raised over his form under Mourinho.

Nicol, who watched Sanchez in action in Manchester United's 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at the weekend, thinks that the way Mourinho sets the Red Devils up to play does not suit the forward.
 


He said on ESPN FC: "The fact that Mourinho goes out with such a conservative outlook doesn't help a player like Sanchez.

"He wants the ball in the final third, he wants to go at players and create chances.

"That doesn't happen with United that often."

Manchester United enjoyed just 32 per cent possession at Old Trafford against Liverpool, while they also only registered two shots on target.

Sanchez was brought off by Mourinho deep into injury time as the Red Devils boss looked to run down the clock.
 