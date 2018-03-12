Jurgen Klopp Better Than Jose Mourinho – Liverpool Legend Says Who Loves Watching Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol insists that Jurgen Klopp is the second best manager in the Premier League, ahead of Jose Mourinho.



Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are running away with the Premier League title and Nicol has no complaints about the Spaniard being considered top of the pops.











But despite Manchester United beating Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday to strengthen their grip on second place, Nicol still thinks Klopp is better than Mourinho.



The Liverpool legend believes that even Manchester United fans would struggle to say they love watching what Mourinho serves up; on Saturday on home turf the Red Devils had just 32 per cent possession and two shots on target.





Nicol said on ESPN FC when asked who is the best behind Guardiola: " Obviously I would go with Klopp.